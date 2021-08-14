CK Akonnor names Ghana squad for Ethiopia, South Africa World Cup qualifiers

Coach C.K Akonnor has named a 30-man provisional list for Ghana’s upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G qualifiers against Ethiopia and South Africa.
The list include five home based players Danlad Ibrahim, Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Ismail Ganiyu (Asante Kotoko), Issahaku Abdul Fatawu (Steadfast FC) and Afriyie Barnieh of Accra Hearts of Oak. Orlando Pirates shot stopper Richard Ofori who hasn’t played for Ghana since November last year following a muscle injury is in line to make his first appearance in 11 months after recovering from the setback.
Coach Akonnor has also handed call ups to Belgium based duo Manaf Nurudeen and Majeed Ashimeru. Also making the list is Hearts of Oak’s Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.
The 20 year led Ghana to win the 2021 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania – and won the Premier League and FA Cup with Hearts of Oak.
Ghana will take on the Walias of Ethiopia at the Cape Coast stadium on Friday, September 3, before playing South Africa on Monday, September 6, 2021 in Johannesburg.
GOALKEEPERS:
Richard Ofori – Orlando Pirates FC – South Africa
Lawrence Ati Zigi – St. Galen FC – Switzerland
Manaf Nurudeen – Kas Eupen – Belgium
Richard Atta– Hearts of Oak – Ghana
FULL BACKS
Benson Anang – Zilina FC – Slovakia
Yiadom Andrew – Reading FC – England
Baba Abdul Rahman – Chelsea FC – UK
Gideon Mensah – FC Girondins Bordeaux – France
Baffour Philimon – Dreams FC – Ghana
CENTER BACKS
Alexander Djiku – RC Strasbourg – France
Daniel Amartey – Leicester City FC- England
Ismael Ganiyu – Asante Kotoko – Ghana
Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew – USA
MIDFIELDERS
Mubarak Wakaso – Shenzhen – China
Iddrisu Baba – RCD Mallorca – Spain
Thomas Partey – Arsenals FC – England
Emmanuel Lomotey – Amiens FC – France
WINGERS
Joel Fameye – Orenburg FC – Russia
Samuel Owusu – Al Fayhad – Saudi Arabia
Gyasi Emmanuel – Spezia – Italy
Kamal Deen Sulemana – Rennes FC – France
Tariq Fosu – Henry – Brentford FC – England
Isahaku Fatawu – Steadfast FC – Ghana
ATTACKING MIDFIELDERS:
Afriyie Banieh – Hearts of Oak – Ghana
Kudus Mohamed – Ajax FC – Holland
Majeed Ashimeru – RSC Anderlecht- Belgium
STRIKERS
Andre Ayew – Al Saad – Qatar
Jordan Ayew – Crystal Palace – England
Kwame Opoku – USM Algiers – Algeria
Kelvin Yeboah – Sturm Graz – Austria