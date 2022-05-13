CK Akonnor reveals what Ghana must do before 2023 AFCON qualifiers, 2022 FIFA World Cup

Former Black Stars head coach, Charles Akonnor, has indicated that Coach Otto Addo will need the support of everyone in order for Ghana to succeed in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Speaking Exclusively to footballghana.com, the Ghanaian tactician said he was excited when the Ghana FA appointed Otto Addo to be the head coach for the national team.
According to him, the support of Ghanaians will be crucial for the success of the Dortmund trainer whiles in charge of the Black Stars.
“I was happy with Otto Addo's appointment. I spoke to him before he took over the job. I think what he needs is support and nothing else."
“We have World Cup and Afcon qualifiers coming up and that is what we must do if we want the team and the technical team to succeed,” CK Akonnor shared.
Ghana next month will play two matches in the qualifiers for the 2023 AFCON.
Subsequently, a number of friendly matches will be played for the national team to prepare for the World Cup.
- All you need to know about the process of nationality switch, why Nketiah, Odoi's switch has delayed
- Otto Addo and his backroom staff can lead the Black Stars to the promise land – Ibrahim Tanko
- GFA would announce Otto Addo as coach soon - Sports Minister
- Meet George Edward Ainsley, the first Black Stars coach
- CK Akonnor breaks silence on being sacked as Black Stars coach
- Read all related articles