CK Akonnor’s son shows readiness to play for Ghana

Charles-Jesaja Herrmann

Forward Charles-Jesaja Hermann has declared his readiness to play for Ghana ahead of Germany where he was born and raised.

Herman is the son of former Ghana coach and captain Charles Akonnor. He grew up playing in Germany and has represented the European country from U-15 to U-19.



“There’s no doubt that I’ll like to play for Ghana. I’ll go direct. When they call me, I’ll go direct. You know I was born and raised in Germany but I’m a black man. I’m from Ghana, so I have this Ghana heart still in me. I just feel attached although I wasn’t there for a long time. But when they’ll call me, I’ll go direct because I want to make the people there proud,” Hermann, 21, said in an interview with Omansports.



“I can name a lot of Ghanaian footballers. I follow them. The Ayew brothers. Sulley Muntari. I watched them all in the World Cup in 2006. Asamoah Gyan. Michael Essien. Because of Essien, most Ghanaians want to play for Chelsea. They’re like legends. Yes, and my dad of course. Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah.”



He last visited Ghana 11 years ago.

Herman, in the same interview, spoke about his father’s role in him becoming a footballer.



He started at Hannover in 2014 and moved to Wolfsburg, where he spent seven years before joining Belgian side KV Kortrijk.



“Honestly, it was my father’s old agent who brought me there (to Wolfsburg). So, I knew that my father was playing there and I knew they wanted me. So, I took my chance and went there. From 2015 to 2021. I joined Wolfsburg at the age of 14.”



He has played three matches in the Jupiler Pro League this season with no goal.