CK Akonnor speaks after Black Stars defeat to Morocco

• Morocco defeated Ghana for the first time in two decades

• CK Akonnor has lost three games so far as Black Stars coach



• The Black Stars will next play Ivory Coast in Cape Coast



The Black Stars on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, lost by a lone goal to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in an international friendly played in Rabat.



The Moroccans hosted the Black Stars at the FAR Sportive stadium as part of plans by both teams to better prepare for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, a tournament in Cameroon as well as World Cup qualifying campaigns which start in September.



Defender Jawad El Yamiq scored the only goal of the game after connecting with Hakim Ziyech's cross following a blunder by Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Razak Abalora.

Reacting to the defeat, which marks Morocco's first win over Ghana in over two decades, Charles Akonnor said he has taken a lot of positives from the game as they prepare for Ivory Coast in his team's next friendly game.



This is the 3rd defeat for Coach Charles Akonnor in his 7 games in charge of the Black Stars.



Watch CK Akonnor's interview in the post below:



