CK Akonnor to drag GFA to FIFA over unpaid salaries

CK Akonnor In Suit Former Black Star coach, CK Akonnor

Thu, 12 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana coach, CK Akonnor is set to report the Ghana Football Association to the World governing body, FIFA, over unpaid salaries following the termination of his contract last year.

The former Wolfsburg skipper had overseen the Black Stars for a year and a half before he was sacked by the Ghana Football Association following a 1-0 defeat to South Africa in the 2020 World Cup qualifier.

Akonnor who had five months to the expiration of his 2-year contract had only been paid 9 months despite working for 17 months.

Since his sack promises to pay his salary arrears and signing on fees as well as compensation have not been fulfilled.

According to reports, he is furious and considering reporting the Ghana Football Association to FIFA in the coming days.

CK Akonnor was replaced by Milovan Rajevac who oversaw Ghana’s worst-ever performance at an Africa Cup of Nations at the last edition of the tournament in Cameroon.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below



