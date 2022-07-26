CK Akonnor to replace Narteh Ogum at Kotoko?

Former Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor

Ogum resigns from Kotoko

Kotoko board rejects Ogum's resignation



Fabio Gama leaves Kotoko



Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has been mentioned as a possible replacement for ‘resigned’ Asante Kotoko coach, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.



Widespread reports in the Ghanaian media suggest that the Porcupine Warriors are looking to re-hire Akonnor to lead them in the 2022/2023 football season.



Akonnor, it will be recalled that CK Akonnor was fired by Kumasi Asante Kotoko in 2019, after nine months in charge of the club.

After being fired by Asante Kotoko, Akonnor was appointed as Black Stars coach following the exit of Kwasi Appiah.



The future of coach Dr Narteh Ogum who won the Ghana Premier League title with Asante Kotoko is up in the air amid widespread reports that he has fallen out with some key members of the management team.



Emmanuel Dasoberi, the Administration and Operations Manager of Asante Kotoko confirmed that Ogum has communicated albeit verbally his decision to resign.



“During the meeting with the board to discuss his report to the management, there was a disagreement over his request to sack 10 players and recruit 17 new players, including four center-backs."



“It was at the point when some members of the board questioned the justification of some of his requests that Coach Prosper Ogum said he had a two-year contract but wanted to move on with his life, so the club must look for a new coach,” he added.

Meanwhile, the board of the club are in a denial over the said statement from Dasoberi. A statement from the board indicated that no such decision has been taken.



“The Board of Asante Kotoko has heard from various social media platforms and news in general that the coach of the club, Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum has communicated his resignation to the Technical Committee of the Board.



“We inform you that the said coach has neither resigned nor communicated his resignation to the board. Please disregard any such information”