CK Akonnor was my problem at Kotoko, he didn't like me - Jordan Opoku reveals

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Jordan Opoku has revealed that his former coach CK Akonnor did not like him and often refused to let him play.

Speaking on SVTV Africa, Jordan stated that he believes CK thought that he was already an experienced player hence his attitude towards him.



“CK Akonnor coaching Kotoko was an inconvenience for me because he did not allow me to play during match days. Even though I always train with him. I think he did that because he may have thought that I was already a big player.”



“He's a senior coach and he's played before, what I wanted to do was give my best for him. I do everything he asks me to do during training but he won't let me play. Even if it's an African match,” he mentioned.



Jordan added that he mustered the courage to confront CK once but it was not a fruitful conversation.

“We were going to play an African match and I confronted him. I told him to allow me to go with them even if he won't let me play because knew he would bench me. But he did not say anything,” Jordan added.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



