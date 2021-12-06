CODA commissions new Astroturf in Mamprobi

The commissioning ceremony of the Mamprobi Astroturf

Source: GNA

The Coastal Development Agency (CODA) has constructed a new Astroturf in Mamprobi in the Ablekuma South Constituency, in the Greater Accra Region.

The facility is to boost the development of sports in the area and offer the youth the platform to exhibit their talents.



The beautiful field edifice, fitted with floodlights to enable night activities to take place, was constructed by Blaze Investment Co. Ltd and financed by the President of Ghana under the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP), or “one-constituency, one-million dollars per constituency initiative”.



Mr. Jerry Ahmed Shaib Chief Executive Officer of CODA, who commissioned the facility expressed appreciation to President Nana Akufo-Addo for his vision in creating the Coastal Development Agency (CODA), and the Infrastructure For Poverty Alleviation Program which had benefited many communities in Ghana.



According to Mr. Ahmed Shaib, the project would also serve as a training ground for the development of young sportsmen and women in the constituency and also for other social activities.



He, however, cautioned the people to ensure a high level of maintenance to keep the facility in good shape.

Mr. Alfred Oko Vanderpuije Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South said the construction of the park was a positive development effort from CODA.



"It is a blessing to see the field and floodlights. We asked for more blessings for Jerry Ahmed and Nana Akufo-Addo for giving us this project,” he added.



Hundreds of sports fans trooped to the field to witness the ceremony.



Nii Ashaley Asiku II, Mamprobi Manste, Hon Kwabena, Assemblyman for Mamprobi and Nii Lante Bannerman, Hon. Adjei Sowah former Mayor of Accra were there to witness the event.