CONMEBOL reacts angrily to Arsene Wenger's Mbappe comments as CAF maintain silence

Whereas the Confederation of Africa Football who were the direct targets of Arsene Wenger’s statement have refused to comment on the issue, CONMEBOL, the organization in charge of footballing activities in South America have reacted angrily to the issue.



CONMEBOL are furious with the statement by the former Arsenal coach as they believe the statement was a direct attack on countries outside Europe.



In a statement issued, CONMEBOL said that Arsene Wenger’s statement was not only disrespectful but also an indication of the stereotypical view Europeans have of other football nations.



"Wenger's words, beyond showing an unusual ignorance about the valuable input of African players in world soccer, and particularly in Europe, show a denigrating twist that hides the effort of footballers and sporting institutions that are not in Europe," the CONMEBOL statement said.

"Just like Africans, we South Americans know first hand that kind of behavior that comes from the belief that the world begins and ends in Europe."



Arsene Wenger in an effort to demand support for African football highlighted the challenges stifling the progress of the continent’s enormous talents.



He made the reference that French striker, Kylian Mbappe who has African roots would have struggled to reach his current heights had he been born in his home-country of Cameroon.



Wenger’s position is that much as Africa has great talents, the platform and tools for the players to reach their utmost level in the game are either limited or non-existent.



“Mbappé has African roots but was trained in Europe. If he’d been born in Cameroon, he wouldn’t have become the striker he is today. There’s Europe and there’s the rest of the world. The latter needs help, otherwise, we’re going to miss a great deal of talent.”



Wenger made the comment at a FIFA program in his bid to drum home the need for FIFA and the world to support African football.