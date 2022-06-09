3
Menu
Sports

COVID-19 hits Black Stars camp ahead of Japan game - Reports

FotoJet (41) The Black Stars Of Ghana Black Stars

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana invited for Kirin Cup in Japan

Ghana to play Japan on Friday

Ghana share spoils with CAR in 2023 AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars squad have reportedly suffered a massive hit by COVID-19 ahead of their Kirin Soccer Cup opener against Japan.

According to reports, four players have been infected with the virus and are set to miss the match.

The said players include, Osman Bukari, Dennis Odoi, Elisha Owusu, and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The report explains that three of the aforementioned players- Bukari, Owusu, Sulemana contracted the virus in Angola when Ghana faced Central Africa Republic in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nation.

Odoi, who was not part of the squad that faced CAR in Angola, contracted the virus when he re-joined the team for the trip to Japan.

The Black Stars will host nation Japan on Friday, June 10 at the Misaki Park Stadium.

The game is slated for 9:00 GMT kick-off time.

The winner progress to the finals while the loser will compete in the bronze medal scheduled on same day as the final, June 14.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies
Related Articles: