COVID-19 vaccine: Why UK, US wan send millions of jabs to Africa Union and low income kontris

US president Biden with UK PM Boris Johnson

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson say di UK go begin donate coronavirus vaccines give poorer kontris in di next few weeks.

More dan 100 million surplus doses go dey delivered for next year, PM Johnson give di informate before di G7 summit.



US President Joe Biden also don promise to send 500 million doses of Pfizer vaccines give 92 low and middle-income kontris plus di African Union.



UK go give five million doses by di end of September and 25 million more by di end of di year.



Why UK, US dey supply more than 500 million vaccine for poorer kontris



Di prime minister say: "Sake of di result of di success of di UK vaccine programme we now don dey for position to share some of our surplus doses wit dos wey need dem.

"As we do am like dat, we dey take giant step towards beating dis pandemic for good".



E say im hope say im fellow leaders for di summit for Carbis Bay, Cornwall, wey go start on on Friday; go "make similar pledges so dat, together, we go fit vaccinate di world by di end of next year".



Di group of leaders of wealthy nations dey expected to collectively agree to provide one billion doses of coronavirus vaccines for collective effort to end di pandemic.



Di leaders of Canada, Japan, France, Germany and Italy plus di US and di UK, also dey set out plan to expand vaccine manufacturing to help hit that goal.



Oga Biden wen e dey tok for Cornwall,say: "Di United States dey provide these half billion doses with no strings attached. No strings attached.

"Our vaccine donations no include pressure for favours, or potential discounts. We dey do dis to save lives



Who go get dis vaccines?



Dis no go be di first contribution to global vaccination by di UK goment - UK don already donate more dan £500m to Covax, di scheme wey dey distribute vaccines to di world poorest kontris.



Plus e don help develop di Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, wey dey available at cost price - two-thirds of di 400m doses dey go to low and middle-income kontris, including 170m to India.



Oga Johnson want make di G7 leaders to encourage oda pharmaceutical companies to also provide vaccines at cost price, as di pandemic still dey.

About one fifth of di doses wey UK go donate go dey delivered through specific agreements wit kontris wey need am, dem go donate di rest through Covax.



Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi wey e dey follow BBC tok agree say even wit di G7 donation pledges, vaccine no go still reach to vaccinate everybody and e call on manufacturers to increase production across di world.



E add join say, nobody for UK go need wait any longer for vaccine sake of di kontri contribution to global effort.



Oga Zahawi say goment don order more dan 500m doses of seven of di most promising vaccines, including di four wey don dey so far approved for use.



E dey hoped say di surplus doses of vaccine go help prevent di spread of di virus around di world and in doing so, stop di emergence of more new variants.

Announcement of di donation dey come afta UK do reverse on their commitment to spend 0.7% of national income on overseas aid, instead make dem cut am to 0.7% Ake of di pandemic effect on public finances.



Di donation of vaccines go count as extra aid spending on top of di £10bn wey di goment promise under reduced target.



