Cadillac limousine is owner's private car not team bus - Bechem United

Social media has been flooded with pictures and news that Ghana Premier League side Bechem United have purchased a Cadillac limousine for use as a team bus.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Bechem United Atuahene Gyasi says the Cadillac limousine making rounds on social media belongs to the President of the club Kingsley Owusu Achiaw aka Agama.



But adds that the 28 seater luxury vehicle could be given to the team for short travels to matches within the Bono, Ahafo and Ashanti Regions.



He made this known in an interview with Kumasi based Oyerepa FM.

"He bought for his personal usage but will give to players for trips to Dormaa, Berekum, Techiman and Kumasi."



"He is looking at getting them a bus next season. The vehicle is a Cadillac limousine," he added.