Caitlyn Jenner dey against trans girls for women's sports as e dey unfair

Caitlyn Jenner, candidate for California governor and former Olympic gold medallist

Caitlyn Jenner, wey be candidate for California governor and former Olympic gold medallist, say she dey against make pipo wey don change dia gender from man to woman participate for women's sports.

Madam Jenner, wey come out as (pesin wey change gender) woman for 2015, tell reporter say: "E just no dey fair. And we gats to protect girls' sports for our schools."



Di Republican candidate for governor share wetin look like impromptu interview to TMZ website.



Some US states dey consider to ban trans girls for women's sports.



Mississippi sign such ban into law for March, although e dey expected to face appeals. Di Human Rights Campaign - wey be di largest LGBT advocacy group for US - say some 17 other states dey consider similar legislation.





Caitlyn Jenner na one of di US most successful athletes for di decathlon during di 1970s and win gold for di Montreal Olympics for 1976.



In recent years, she don turn household name sake of say she involve for di hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Before she change, she bin marry Kris Jenner and di two of dem get two daughters, Kendall and Kylie.



Ms Jenner, wey dem don describe as di highest-profile American wey come out as transgender, bin ansa question on her opinion on di hot-button issue of trans athletes while she bin dey outside dey walk wit her dog to get coffee.



"Dis na question of fairness," she tok. "Dat na why I dey against biological boys wey be trans competing in girls' sports for school. E just no dey fair. And we gats to protect girls' sports for our schools."



Ms Jenner then enter Twitter to repeat di statement wey show wia she stand on di matter.

The 71-year-old announce her bid to run as Republican for di Democratic stronghold state of California two weeks ago.



Ms Jenner views on trans athletes put her at odds with many activists for di trans community, wey argue say legislation wey target trans children dey dangerous and discriminatory.



On Friday, another transgender celebrity, Elliot Page, criticise di move to ban transgender athletes from to compete in girls' sports teams for some states.



