0
Menu
Sports

Calcio Trade Ball, All Stars Game: Fans can't wait to see more from Afena Gyan

AllStarGame.jpeg Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan plays as a striker for Serie A club Roma and the Ghana national team

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: Dr Ernest Koranteng

After scoring his debut goal for the senior national team the Black Stars, fans are looking up to Felix Afena Gyan to score more goals in the upcoming Calcio (Football) Trade Ball, The All-Stars Game.

It would be recalled that Afena Gyan scored against Madagascar when the Black Stars opened their 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifying campaign at the Cape Coast Stadium on Wednesday in the Central Region.

Afena Gyan will play in the All Stars Game scheduled to be held at the Accra Sports Stadium on 17th June 2022.

"Hello Ghana, this is your boy Felix Afena Gyan and I'm calling on all football fans to gather at the Accra Sports Stadium on 17th June for the 2022 Calcio (Football) Trade Ball All Stars Game. Take the opportunity to see all your favourite football stars and let's have fun," Afena Gyan appealed.

The All-Stars game is part of the three-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball.

This renowned sporting event which is an initiative and a collaboration between Arthur Legacy Sports and Italian Embassy, Ghana has bounced back in a grand style after three years of break.

The three-day program is to commemorate this year’s project (9th edition) starting with a seminar on player exploitation on June 16, followed by an All-Star special football game at the Accra Stadium on 17th June 2022.

The final day which is the third day on 18th June will be crowned with a Dinner Gala.

Felix Afena Ohene-Gyan plays as a striker for Serie A club Roma and the Ghana national team.

TO BUY TICKETS:

“Calcio Trade Ball 2022” The All-Stars Game

Buy Via:

USSD: DIAL 71333*00#

Website: Visit: https://egtks.com/e/33890

WhatsApp: Scan QR or SEND #00# to 024 242 6427 and follow the prompt

Source: Dr Ernest Koranteng
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays