0
Menu
Sports

Calcio Trade Ball: Catch Victor Osimhen live in action at the Accra Sports Stadium

CalcioTB.jpeg The All-Stars game is part of the three-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio Trade Ball

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: Dr Ernest Koranteng

The level of interest shown in this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball, The All-Stars Game scheduled to be held in Accra on 17th June 2022 by some international footballers gives a clear indication that the Sports event will be nothing but historic and phenomenal.

This renowned sporting event which is an initiative and a collaboration between Arthur Legacy Sports and Italian Embassy, Ghana has bounced back in a grand style after three years of break.

The latest to confirm his participation is Victor James Osimhen, Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Napoli Striker.

Victor James Osimhen is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team.

Osimhen will be in live action in front of hundreds of teeming fans in the All-Star special football game at the Accra Stadium.

"I must say that I'm very happy to be in Ghana and for that matter Accra. It feels also great to come and play in the All Stars game of the 2022 Calcio (Football) Trade Ball. I urge all football loving fans to come to the Accra Sports Stadium on 17th June 2022."

The All-Stars game is part of the three-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball.

TO BUY TICKETS:

“Calcio Trade Ball 2022” The All-Stars Game

Buy Via:

USSD: DIAL 71333*00#

Website: Visit: https://egtks.com/e/33890

WhatsApp: Scan QR or SEND #00# to 024 242 6427 and follow the prompt

Source: Dr Ernest Koranteng
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC Activist Dela Coffie wanted by OSP
Supreme Court said things that were untrue in their judgement – Bagbin
Man busted for attempting to kill daughter for money
Thomas Partey enstooled as development chief in Manya Krobo
I never met with Ato Forson in ambulance transaction - Witness tells court
Otto Addo's comment on Gideon Mensah shows Ghana need Mohammed Salisu
Ghanaian nurse who married a Nigerian striker
IGP responded to Harriet Thompson because she is a woman – Dzogbenuku
John Kumah on GH¢25m release for National Cathedral
Nogokpo Court has nine-member panel; sitting held on Saturdays