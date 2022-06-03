Calcio Trade Ball: Catch Victor Osimhen live in action at the Accra Sports Stadium

The All-Stars game is part of the three-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio Trade Ball

Source: Dr Ernest Koranteng

The level of interest shown in this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball, The All-Stars Game scheduled to be held in Accra on 17th June 2022 by some international footballers gives a clear indication that the Sports event will be nothing but historic and phenomenal.

This renowned sporting event which is an initiative and a collaboration between Arthur Legacy Sports and Italian Embassy, Ghana has bounced back in a grand style after three years of break.



The latest to confirm his participation is Victor James Osimhen, Nigeria’s Super Eagles and Napoli Striker.



Victor James Osimhen is a Nigerian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Serie A club Napoli and the Nigeria national team.



Osimhen will be in live action in front of hundreds of teeming fans in the All-Star special football game at the Accra Stadium.



"I must say that I'm very happy to be in Ghana and for that matter Accra. It feels also great to come and play in the All Stars game of the 2022 Calcio (Football) Trade Ball. I urge all football loving fans to come to the Accra Sports Stadium on 17th June 2022."



The All-Stars game is part of the three-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball.

TO BUY TICKETS:



“Calcio Trade Ball 2022” The All-Stars Game



Buy Via:



USSD: DIAL 71333*00#



Website: Visit: https://egtks.com/e/33890



WhatsApp: Scan QR or SEND #00# to 024 242 6427 and follow the prompt