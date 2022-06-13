Calcio Trade Ball: Sports Minister, Ayew, Boakye-Yiadom rally Ghanaians for All-stars game

Friday, June 17, 2022 will mark another exciting night in Ghana as elite footballers drawn from across the African continent takeover Ghana’s capital to partake in a football match dubbed the ‘All Stars Game’.

The game which is a feature of the 2022 Calcio Trade Ball will see Ghana’s finest players take on their colleagues in an African XI versus Ghana XI game.



As the excitement and anticipation heighten ahead of the game, Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has joined Black Stars skipper, Andre Dede Ayew and striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom to rally Ghanaian football fans for the game.



In a video released ahead of the match, Mustapha Ussif confirmed his presence at the game with the firm assurance that the football that will be produced on the day will be worth it.



He appealed to Ghanaians that the game is an opportunity to show appreciation to the Black Stars for their incredible work in bringing smiles and happiness to the country.



Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew promised a thrilling game on the night and urged Ghanaians to throng to the stadium.



The All-Stars game is part of the three-day sports fiesta at this year’s Calcio (Football) Trade Ball.

