Calcio Trade Ball returns in grand style

Some dignitaries at the program

Calcio Trade Ball, an event that celebrates the unique and strong relationship between Ghana football and Italy has been launched in Accra.

At a brief ceremony held at the Kempinski Hotel on May 10, the 2022 edition of the program was launched on the theme “Stop Player Exploitation; Save Football”.



Unlike the previous editions which featured only the awards night, there will be two events preceding awards gala.



A seminar will be held to sensitize and enlighten upcoming footballers on the activities of charlatans parading as football agents.



The seminar ties in with this year’s theme of bringing an end to the exploitation of footballers in the country.



There will also be a football match between Ghana XI and Africa XI. The game will feature current and ex-footballers who plied their trade in Italy.

The climax of the event will be the awards gala which will see some Ghanaian footballers who had stints in Italy being recognized for their works.



Speaking at the ceremony, the Italian Ambassador to Ghana, Daniela d’Orlandi expressed her commitment to assisting Ghanaian footballers and strengthening the relationship between the two countries.



Mustapha Ussif, the Minister of Youth and Sports commended Arthur Legacy for the projects and underscored the role football plays in enhancing the relationship between Ghana and other countries.



The Ghana Football Association which was represented by its General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo assured the organizers of their utmost support/