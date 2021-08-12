Caleb Amankwah salutes Hearts of Oak fans

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah

Hearts of Oak defender Caleb Amankwah has saluted the club’s fans for their teeming support in their double-winning feat in the just ended Ghanaian season.

The 23-year-old joined Hearts of Oak in the second registration window and featured in 12 league games for the Phobians before scoring a final winner in the MTN FA Cup quarter-final triumph over Elmina Sharks.



Amankwah, a former WAFA and Aduana Stars player, has revealed in an interview with Kumasi-based Pure FM that he was impressed with the conduct of the Phobian supporters.

“I was impressed with the support we got from the fans. Even when you commit a mistake on the field the fans still urged you on and supported you and for this it was a very good conduct,” he told Bright Kankam Boadu on Pure FM.