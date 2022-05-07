Caleb Ekuban, Kelvin Yeboah feature as Genoa stun Juventus to boost their survival chances

Photo to illustrate the story

Ghanaian duo Caleb Ekuban and Kelvin Yeboah climbed off the bench to help Genoa beat Juventus and boost their chances of survival.

The pair were introduced into the game at the hour mark with Yeboah replacing Manolo Portanova and Ekuban coming on for Fillipo Melegino.



Argentine midfielder Paulo Dybala opened the scoring for Juventus three minutes after the break, but a strong finish saw Genoa score twice with three minutes left.



Albert Gudmundsson leveled the score in the 87th minute before Domenico Criscito netted the winner from the spot in injury time.

Genoa sits 19th on the Serie A table and are level on point with Cagliari, and just a point behind Salernitana, who are just a place above the drop.



Both Caleb Ekuban and Kelvin Yeboah joined the club this season and will be hoping to stay in the Italian topflight beyond this campaign.



Caleb Ekuban has netted a goal in 28 Serie A games for Genoa while Kelvin Yeboah is yet to score in 15 matches.