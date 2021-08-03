Caleb Ekuban agrees three-year deal with Serie A side Genoa

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban has agreed a three-year deal with Serie A side Genoa ahead of the new season, according to reports from Turkey.

It has also been reported that Trabzonspor has accepted a €2.2 million offer from the club and are aiming to complete the move in the coming days.



Ekuban joined Trabzonspor's preseason camp late due to tax problems and disagreements with the club.

The former Leeds United man will finally get his wish to leave the club and will have the opportunity to play in one of Europe's top five leagues if the deal is completed.