Caleb Ekuban likely to return to Genoa squad ahead of Atalanta trip after injury recovery

Caleb Ekuban.jpeg Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban is likely to return to the Genoa squad ahead of the trip to Atalanta on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

The 27-year-old was at the gym with Kevin Yeboah to keep fit ahead of the game.

Having joined the Serie A side from Trabzonspor, the former Leeds United man has struggled to make an impact due to minor injuries.

Caleb Ekuban has featured 25 times for Genoa and has scored two goals in the process.

With Genoa sitting on the 19th position in the relegation zone, Ekuban will be hoping to take up his chances when he is introduced to the pitch.

