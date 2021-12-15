Caleb Ekuban nets winning goal for Genoa in Coppa Italia triumph over Salernitana

Caleb Ekuban

Ghana forward Caleb Ekuban netted the winning goal for Genoa on Tuesday night when the team defeated Salernitana in the Coppa Italia.

The striker started upfront for his Italian club today when they hosted Salernitana at the Round 32 stage of this season’s domestic cup competition.



In a game that saw both teams putting in a lot of effort in the first half, neither side managed to score and went into the break on level pegging.



After recess, Genoa took control of the game as more players pressed forward in search of a goal.



Eventually, with 14 minutes to go, Caleb Ekuban powered home a powerful header from close range after jumping highest to meet a cross from youngster Yayah Kallon.

Although a few more chances were created after the goal, Genoa could not find a second equalizer and held on to win 1-0 at the end of the contest.



Courtesy of the win, Caleb Ekuban and his Genoa outfit are progressing to the Round 16 stage of this season’s Coppa Italian.



