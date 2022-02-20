Caleb Ekuban's agent rubbishes transfer links with Turkish clubs

Sun, 20 Feb 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Mathieu Markaroglu, Caleb Ekuban's agent has responded to the transfer links with Turkish clubs, indicating that his player had a fantastic season in Genoa and was pleased in Italy.
Markaroglu stated that it would be premature to speculate on Ekuban's future, pointing to the end of the season for the Ghanaian striker's move and denying Besiktas's claims.
"There is no initiative from any club at the moment," he said.
Caleb Ekuban, who excelled for Trabzonspor in the 2020-21 season, has been slow this season in the Genoa shirt.
In 24 matches with the Italian side in all competitions, the 27-year-old Ghanaian scored one goal and provided two assists.
Source: footballghana.com
Related Articles:
- Danish league starts with a lot of Ghanaian players in it
- Asamoah Gyan talks about Nigeria's chance of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup
- Jeremy Doku: Newcastle keeping an eye on youngster with Ghanaian descent
- Christopher Antwi-Adjei was very excited after scoring against Bayern
- Jonathan Mensah scores as Columbus Crew end pre-season with win
- Read all related articles