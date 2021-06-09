Caleb Ekuban uncertainty in Trabzonspor

Offers continue to come for attacker Caleb Ekuban in Trabzonspor.
It is spoken in the foreign press that the Ghanaian star can be sold for four million euros. However, the burgundy-blue management rejected the 5.5 million euro proposals last season and asked for 8 instead.
It has been learned that Abdullah Avcı will also have a meeting with Caleb Ekuban and will repeat his confidence in him in his season plans.
While it is stated that the Ghanaian footballer also wants to continue his career in Europe, his priority is Italy.
Fiorentina and Sampdoria are interested in Caleb Ekuban, who is considering playing in Seria A because his girlfriend lives in Italy.
Trabzonspor expects this interest in Caleb Ekuban to turn into an offer. The successful attacker was previously from France in St. Etienne wanted it too.
