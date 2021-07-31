Caleb Ekuban wants out of Trabzonspor

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban

Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban is keen on securing a move away from Trabzonspor after telling the club his desire to leave.

Reports emanating from the Turkish media indicate that the player has told the hierarchy of the Turkish club he wants out this summer.



He arrived late at the club for pre-season training with reports linking that to his desire to leave but has been attributed to tax issues.



According to reports, Ekuban refused to be convinced to continue at the club as he wants to leave for Italy, where Genoa are strongly interested.



"I want to play in Italy, I don't want to stay in Trabzon," Ekuban is reported to have said in the meeting.

Trabzonspor board of directors met with the technical team and evaluated the player's persistent request to leave.



Meanwhile, Genoa club made a €2m offer to Trabzonspor for the transfer of the player but were unable to make the transfer official because of problems with the financial fair play criteria.



The 27-year-old has three goals in nine senior caps for Ghana but was born and raised in Italy.



Ekuban came up through the Chievo Verona youth academy, going on to represent lower-level clubs like Sudtirol, Lumezzane and Renate.