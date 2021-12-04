Caleb Ekuban yet to repay new Genoa manager Shevchenko’s faith

Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban

Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban’s situation hasn't improved despite the enormous faith shown in him by new Genoa manager Andriy Shevchenko.

Ekuban has become an undisputed starter since Shevchenko took charge of the team but he still hasn't scored.



The 27-year-old has played 90 minutes in Shevchenko’s first three games and drew blank in all, extending his goalless run to 11 games.



He has been woeful in front of goal and as a result, Genoa are relegation candidates after 15 matches in Serie A this season.



Shevchenko has demonstrated that he has faith in Ekuban, and the Ghanaian has to start repaying the faith by getting on the scoresheet.

Genoa has picked up just one point in the three games Shevchenko has managed so far. Before his appointment, the previous manager Davide Ballardini had lost faith in Ekuban and left him on the bench in his last game in charge.



In Turkey, the media keep highlighting Ekuban’s terrible form since he forced his way out of Trabzonspor.



The club had no interest in selling the striker but Ekuban was only interested in returning to his country of birth, Italy. Fortunately for him, Genoa presented the right offer and he signed a three-year contract.



Ekuban spent three seasons at Trabzonspor and scored 26 goals in all competitions.