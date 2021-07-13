Call me King of Division One League - Kwabena Amissah

Bibiani Gold Stars head coach, Kwabena Amissah

Coach Kwabena Amissah wants to be addressed as the King of the Division One League in Ghana after qualifying Bibiani Gold Stars to the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League.



Kwabena Amissah’s Bibiani Gold Stars secured a historic Ghana Premier League promotion after a goalless draw against Pacific Heroes on Sunday, July 11, 2021.



This historic feat meant that coach Kwabena Amissah has qualified four different Division One League clubs to the Ghana Premier League with Bibiani Gold Stars becoming the latest.

Berekum Chelsea, Sekondi Hasaacas, and Elmina Sharks all gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League under the stewardship of coach Kwabena Amissah.



“I qualified Berekum Chelsea into the premier league at a younger age and apart from that, I decided that there is something good when I take a certain decision that the premiership do their things whiles, I find a place to create a name for myself”



“As from now on, you can address me as the King of division one, Division One Champion, or Division One Contractor. In fact, whatever name you want to give me because at least it makes me more popular and I’m brightening the corner I am,” he told Bright Kankam Boadu on Kumasi-based Pure FM.



