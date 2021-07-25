Callum Hudson-Odoi, Thomas Partey steal show at 'Ghana Party in the Park'

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English-born with a Ghanaian heritage

Arsenal star Thomas Partey and Chelsea’s Ghanaian-born English international Callum Hudson-Odoi were the star attraction during this year’s 'Ghana Party in the Park'.

Thomas Partey, 27, showed up for the event which made a return in London for the first time since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.



He was seen in the company of legendary Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and was seen gifting the Adonai hitmaker a signed jersey.



Thomas has been going hard in pre-season training with Arsenal but made his way to Cockfoster, a suburb of North London to the east of Chipping Barnet to party with his fellow Ghanaians.



Chelsea’s enterprising winger Callum Hudson-Odoi who had also been with his side in Ireland dusting off the cobwebs ahead of the new season was seen with his best pal, Kings Promise for the highly celebrated Ghanaian event.

Both will now hope that they’ve had enough fun for the month and will fix down and have a strong start to the season, with Partey hoping to have a strong influence in the Arsenal team after an average first season in England where he featured 24 times in the league without finding the back of the net.



Callum Hudson-Odoi will also be hoping to nail down a regular starting place in the Chelsea team and add to his 23 league games from last season.





Partey gifted @sarkodie a customized Arsenal jersey???????? during the Ghana party in the park❤️???? pic.twitter.com/omJ9MWWC4e — Kwabena Rawlings (@KwbenaFrank) July 24, 2021