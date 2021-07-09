Callum Hudson-Odoi begins pre-season training with Chelsea after holidays in Ghana

Hudson-Odoi spent his holidays in Ghana where he visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

England-born Chelsea winger with Ghanaian parents Callum Hudson-Odoi has started pre-season training with his club ahead of the 2021/2022 season.

The European Champions began pre-season training on Friday, July 9, 2021, at their Cobham training base in London but only three players turned up for training today with most of the players expected at Cobham over the weekend.



Callum Hudson-Odoi, want-away Tammy Abraham and youngster Faustino Anjorin were the three players who showed up.





Hudson-Odoi spent his holidays in Ghana where he visited President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, held meetings with the GFA boss and Minister for Youth and Sports.

He was also present during the Ghana Premier League game between Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Great Olympics to watch his father's former team Hearts.





The winger who made 23 appearances last season and won the Champions League will be hoping to be involved more in Thomas Tuchel's starting lineup for the coming season.