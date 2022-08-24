Callum Hudson-Odoi close to sealing a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen

Chelsea winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

English-born Ghanaian, Callum Hudson-Odoi is on the verge of joining German club Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old is expected to join Leverkusen on a season-long loan from English giants Chelsea.



Talks between the winger and the Bundesliga club are at advanced stage with the three times capped England forward set to seal a move in the next 24 hours.



Callum Hudson-Odoi has struggled to break into the Chelsea team this season and was not included in the squad for the opener against Everton.



The FIFA U17 World Cup winner wants regular play time ahead of the Mundial in Qatar later this year.

Hudson-Odoi is also set to make a decision over his international future after links with the Ghana national team.



Born in England to Ghanaian parents, Hudson-Odoi is eligible to play for the Black Stars following the changes in the nationality switch rules.



If he agrees to play for Ghana, he will be eligible in November and for the FIFA World Cup.



Hudson-Odoi won the 2021 UEFA Champions League and the Club World Cup with Chelsea.