Callum Hudson-Odoi could be sold - Thomas Tuchel hints

Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel has hinted that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi could be sold, with Borussia Dortmund and other European clubs interested in signing him on loan.

Tuchel, on the other hand, insisted Hudson-Odoi stay and fight for his position.



"In general, nobody is for sale and everybody is for sale. It depends what the player wants, how bad the player wants it, what we think, who is ready to pay a certain amount of money," he said.

'For Callum, he competes. He had long-term problems to overcome from which he suffered. I think he has still a way to go to live up to his potential because the potential is huge. Having Raheem in can maybe give him the extra boost to step up,"



According to reports, Hudson-Odoi wants to play regularly in order to boost his chance of playing for the Three Lions or the Ghana Black Stars at the 2022 FIFA World Cup which will be held in Qatar.