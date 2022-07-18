Callum Hudson-Odoi elated to make his long-awaited return to action for Chelsea

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is delighted after making his long-awaited return to action for Chelsea in their 2-1 pre-season victory over Club America on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who lasted for 45 minutes, picked up an Achilles injury in March and subsequently missed the rest of the campaign as he struggled to recover.



Thomas Tuchel's side secured the first win of their USA tour, which came courtesy of goals from Timo Werner and Mason Mount.



"It's really good to be back out there, especially having been out for four months or so," he said, as the club's official website quoted.



"Coming back in to play a game is really good, and I'm just buzzing to be out on the pitch again. I thought the boys did well, it was a good result to start pre-season, and we need to keep pushing from here. The hard work starts here, and we look forward to the next game.

"I feel really strong. It takes a while to get back into the swing of things after a long spell out, but I felt good out there, and hopefully, we can keep building from here as a team.



The former Bayern Munich target added: "They were a strong, physical side, but we expected that. We sort of knew that coming into the game and they made things difficult for us, but we prepared well, and it was a good workout for us."



"It was good for everyone to get 45 minutes, and that's what we all need right now. It's a step in the right direction in terms of fitness, and hopefully, we can build on this now."