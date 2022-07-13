0
Menu
Sports

Callum Hudson-Odoi eyes regular playing time at Chelsea ahead of new season

Callum Hudson Odoi Eyes Regular Playing Time At Chelsea Ahead Of New Season Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Wed, 13 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi recovers from injury

Callum Hudson-Odoi travel with Chelsea squad for US preseason

GFA pursue Callum Hudson-Odoi

English-born Ghanaian international, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is hoping to get more playing minutes in the upcoming 2022/2023 English Premier League season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi didn't enjoy much playing time under German manager Thomas Tuchel due to injuries and the competitive nature of the Chelsea team.

Hudson-Odoi has travelled with the Chelsea team to the United States for pre-season as he prepares to make a major comeback in the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking on his targets in the upcoming season, Hudson-Odoi stated that he wants to improve on his last season's performance.

“I want to be playing as much as possible. Regular football brings out the consistency so I want to just keep playing and playing as much as I can."

“Playing those 10 out of 11 games in my preferred position on the left side was massive for me because that’s where I know I can be at my best and do what I do as much as possible.

“My main goal this summer and throughout the season is to be stronger. There were times in the season last year when I was running with the ball and feeling like I could get barged off it or I’m not as strong as I thought I was.

“I’ve been putting more muscle on in training to make sure I’m getting bigger so when the opponents come, I know that I’m strong enough to hold them off, or that I won’t get barged and I can barge them instead," he told Chelsea's official website.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is eligible to play for the Black Stars as the Ghana Football Association is still pursuing him.

FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghana could get IMF support by first quarter of 2023 – Report
No one with brains will compile new voters' register for 2024 - Manasseh
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
Legendary Highlife musician AB Crentsil is dead
EC to create new register that cost $80m – Haruna Iddrisu alleges
Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai MCE, driver die in ghastly road accident
Court dismisses request to keep Sir John’s assets frozen
Meet the pastor who is Ghana’s most-viewed live streamer
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
Ablakwa jabs EC
Related Articles: