Callum Hudson-Odoi eyes regular playing time at Chelsea ahead of new season

English-born Ghanaian international, Callum Hudson-Odoi, is hoping to get more playing minutes in the upcoming 2022/2023 English Premier League season.



Callum Hudson-Odoi didn't enjoy much playing time under German manager Thomas Tuchel due to injuries and the competitive nature of the Chelsea team.



Hudson-Odoi has travelled with the Chelsea team to the United States for pre-season as he prepares to make a major comeback in the 2022/23 campaign.



Speaking on his targets in the upcoming season, Hudson-Odoi stated that he wants to improve on his last season's performance.

“I want to be playing as much as possible. Regular football brings out the consistency so I want to just keep playing and playing as much as I can."



“Playing those 10 out of 11 games in my preferred position on the left side was massive for me because that’s where I know I can be at my best and do what I do as much as possible.



“My main goal this summer and throughout the season is to be stronger. There were times in the season last year when I was running with the ball and feeling like I could get barged off it or I’m not as strong as I thought I was.



“I’ve been putting more muscle on in training to make sure I’m getting bigger so when the opponents come, I know that I’m strong enough to hold them off, or that I won’t get barged and I can barge them instead," he told Chelsea's official website.



Callum Hudson-Odoi is eligible to play for the Black Stars as the Ghana Football Association is still pursuing him.



