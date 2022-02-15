Callum Hudson-Odoi hails France star N'Golo Kante after Chelsea Club World Cup win

Chelsea midfielder, N'Golo Kante

Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi has hailed his teammate N'Golo Kante following the Blues’ Club World Cup success on Saturday, February 12, 2022.

The Ghanaian assisted Chelsea’s opener in 2-1 win over Palmeiras in the final in Abu Dhabi.



Victory in the United Arab Emirates means that Chelsea have now won every single major trophy possible.



Speaking to the official Chelsea website, Hudson-Odoi had nothing but praise for N'Golo Kante who was excellent in the game.

"He was everywhere. Every single minute of every day, he is everywhere. I'm happy for him, he's won everything."



The 21-year-old also shared his delight of Chelsea winning the Club World Cup for the first time, with the winger starting in the game for the Blues.



"I don't know what to say. Winning something for the first time is crazy. We're delighted to do it, in a beautiful country at all. We are all happy."