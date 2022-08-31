Callum Hudson-Odoi has everything to help us immediately – Bayer Leverkusen director insists

Callum Hudson-Odoi with Simon Rolfes

Bayer Leverkusen sporting managing director, Simon Rolfes says the club is elated with the acquisition of Ghanaian attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The German Bundesliga club on Tuesday signed the England-born forward on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Chelsea.



“Bayer 04 Leverkusen have reacted to the long-term injuries to offensive players Karim Bellarabi and Amine Adli by signing Callum Hudson-Odoi from Chelsea. The England international has signed on a 12-month loan deal from the Premier League,” an official club statement said earlier today.



Speaking on the arrival of the new attacker, Simon Rolfes says Bayer Leverkusen has signed a player that has everything to help the club.



"We have signed a fast and penetrative winger in Callum Hudson-Odoi. He has everything to be able to help us immediately," the club administrator said.

Simon Rolfes added, "Callum has played over 100 games for Chelsea and proven himself in the Premier League as well as in the Champions League. This will give our attacking game another special component. We’re very happy this transfer has gone through."



Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, has been handed the No. 17 jersey and will be expected to play a key role for Bayer Leverkusen this season.



