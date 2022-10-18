0
Menu
Sports

Callum Hudson-Odoi is focused on staying at Bayer Leverkusen – Club chief reveals

Hudson Odoi Leverkusen1 1 610x400 Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Tue, 18 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Bayer Leverkusen chief, Simon Rolfes has disclosed that winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is not thinking about returning to Chelsea as is being speculated.

In recent weeks, there has been talks that Chelsea wants to recall the talented youngster to work under new manager Graham Potter in the January transfer window.

While there have been reports that Callum Hudson-Odoi also wants to return to England in January, Bayer Leverkusen Chief Simon Rofles has said that it is not true.

"It is his clear ambition to be here for the whole season.

"I'm also convinced that that's what will happen,” Simon Rofles stressed.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is currently on loan in Germany where he plays for Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga.

He is having a fairly good stint in Germany and hopes to play more matches to hit top form.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama's dead goat syndrome vs. Akufo-Addo's 'I don't fear hu' comment
Akufo-Addo taken out of context – NPP
Akufo-Addo continues to make illogical statements - Citizen Kofi
Threats to vote against NPP in 2024 don’t frighten me – Akufo-Addo declares
Otto Addo makes u-turn, invites Samed Abdul Salis for World Cup
What will be Bawumia's message to Ghanaians? - UG lecturer asks
How Ajagurajah ordered Kwabena Tawiah’s church members to remove their footwear
‘Galamseyers’ mock Akufo-Addo as they mine gold in the night
Asiedu Nketiah replies Anyidoho, Boateng Gyan on anti-NDC chairmanship bid
Sammy Gyamfi begged NAPO for out of court settlement but rejected terms – Lawyer
Related Articles: