Callum Hudson-Odoi linked with a move to Liverpool

Callum Hudson-Odoi plays for Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been linked with a shocking move to Liverpool.

Hudson-Odoi has struggled to force himself into Thomas Tuchel's plans and he's made just one appearance in the Premier League so far this season.



Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech are all ahead of him in the pecking order.



Despite being a rumoured long-term target for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, Jurgen Klopp is reportedly 'keen' on the Chelsea academy graduate.

The Reds were first linked with the 20-year-old back in 2019 when they were said to have 'held talks' with the player's agent over a potential move to Anfield.



Jurgen Klopp might find more room for Hudson-Odoi in his squad, with the German tactician surely in need of a bit more depth in the wide areas to take the pressure off Sadio Mane after Xherdan Shaqiri’s recent departure.



He currently has three years left on his current contract at Chelsea which expires in 2024.