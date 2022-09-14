Callum Hudson-Odoi reacts to Bayer Leverkusen win over Atletico Madrid

Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has reacted to Bayer Leverkusen’s win over Atletico Madrid on matchday two of the 2022/3034 UEFA Champions League.

The German club inflicted a 2-0 win over the Spanish outfit on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Bay Arena.



Odoi, who joined Leverkusen on loan in the summer from Chelsea featured and had a decent game as Leverkusen stunned the Rojiblancos.



Hudson-Odoi joined Leverkusen on loan in the summer transfer window from Chelsea and it was his fourth appearance since the move.

With a little over five minutes to play, Andrich steered an effort beyond Ivo Grbic to break the deadlock, before Diaby sealed the win with a counter-attacking second.



Both goals were assisted by Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong who was named man of the match.



