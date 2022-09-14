Callum Hudson-Odoi reacts to Bayer Leverkusen win over Atletico Madrid

Winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has reacted to Bayer Leverkusen’s win over Atletico Madrid on matchday two of the 2022/3034 UEFA Champions League.
The German club inflicted a 2-0 win over the Spanish outfit on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Bay Arena.
Odoi, who joined Leverkusen on loan in the summer from Chelsea featured and had a decent game as Leverkusen stunned the Rojiblancos.
Hudson-Odoi joined Leverkusen on loan in the summer transfer window from Chelsea and it was his fourth appearance since the move.
With a little over five minutes to play, Andrich steered an effort beyond Ivo Grbic to break the deadlock, before Diaby sealed the win with a counter-attacking second.
Both goals were assisted by Dutch-born Ghanaian defender Jeremie Frimpong who was named man of the match.
Big win today, team was on fire???????????? #ucl pic.twitter.com/kGBRtoDDuo— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) September 13, 2022
