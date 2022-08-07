0
Callum Hudson-Odoi ready to quit Chelsea because of lack of playing time

Callum Hudson Odoi Ready To Quit Chelsea Because Of Lack Of Playing Time Hh Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Sun, 7 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi has reportedly told Chelsea that he wants to leave the club in search of regular first-team football ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to Sky Sports, the 21-year-old is ready to consider the several offers that have come for him as he does not see himself getting much game time in the new season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi was left out of Thomas Tuchel’s matchday squad as Chelsea got their 2022/23 season underway with a 1-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday, August 6.

The English-born Ghanaian international has made 126 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals, since making his debut in the 2017/18 season.

Borussia Dortmund, Juventus, and Southampton are said to be interested in a loan deal for Hudson-Odoi.





