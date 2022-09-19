0
Callum Hudson-Odoi reveals what Tod Boehly told him before Leverkusen loan

Mon, 19 Sep 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

English-born Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed the events leading to his temporary exit from Chelsea in the summer.

The winger joined German Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on loan but says that he held talks with Chelsea co-owner Tod Boehly before departing.

He reveals that then manager Thomas Tuchel did not want him but leave but Boehly came in but inisted the deal will only be a loan move.

Hudson-Odoi came to prominence under Maurizio Sarri in 2019 at Chelsea but has struggled to nail down a place in the team with injuries and poor form his bane.

"It's definitely different," Hudson-Odoi said. "When a club is trying to get a player [on loan], they always want that option to buy at the end of the season. Todd was saying: 'Listen, we want you back here.'

"You're still on the radar of being wanted by the club. The way he's trying to set it up, there are a lot of young players he's trying to buy for the next few years. It shows he wants to integrate the players into the team and help them develop."

Since joining Leverkusen, the 21-year-old has provided one assist in the five games he has featured for the club.

