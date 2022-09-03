Callum Hudson-Odoi set to make debut against Freiburg

Winger, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to make his debut for Bayer 04 Leverkusen in their game against Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen signed the 21-year-old offensive player from Chelsea FC on Tuesday. The winger is tipped to make his debut on Saturday afternoon against Freiburg.



Whether Hudson-Odoi will start for Leverkusen or whether he will come off the bench first is still unknown.



"The player comes from a top club and was in team training. So he has enough training in his legs,” Leverkusen coach Gerardo Seoane told reporters.



The coach stated that Hudson-Odoi hasn't played any game this season but he has high hopes for him.

"But that was one of the reasons why the player decided to make the move," explained Seoane.



"He's technically gifted, good at dribbling and can occupy offensive positions,"



Coach Gerardo Seoane is ready to help Hudson-Odoi reach a high level again.



"We hope that we can help him and support him so that he reaches his level again and we can of course benefit from his qualities."