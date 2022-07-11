Callum Hudson-Odoi speaks on injury nightmare last season

Callum Hudson-Odoi

Ghana target Callum Hudson-Odoi has disclosed a nightmare injury woe he went through at the tail end of last season where he barely featured for Chelsea.

After playing in Chelsea FA Cup fifth-round game against Luton Town, the winger was struck down with injury and that was all for the season.



He started the season so well and had some eye-catching performances before COVID-19 and injuries curtailed



his fine run for Chelsea.



His best spell of the season came when Tuchel handed him 10 starts in 11 matches, with Chelsea sitting top of the Premier League going into November before the squad was hampered by injuries.

Hudson-Odoi played 28 matches for Chelsea across all competitions but only 15 came in the Premier League.



"It (the injury) was a weird one. It was a neurological thing where I had a tweaked nerve in my back and it stemmed all the way down through my body, so it then became difficult for me to retain muscle. There was no power really in my legs and everything was like 'woah'. I was trying to pass the ball 10 yards but I had no power and I couldn’t even do it," he said as quoted by the club's official website.



"I think it was also a post-coronavirus thing from December, which I couldn’t believe because it had been such a long time before. The issue started with my Achilles and then I was trying to use other parts of my body to make up for it, so for example when I was running I wasn’t running on my toes as much because my Achilles power wasn’t that strong.



He added: "I was trying to find another way to run and then it started affecting my back but all of it is good now. My Achilles is strong again and my back is strong so everything is perfect.