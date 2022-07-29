1
Callum Hudson-Odoi to join Leicester City - Reports

Fri, 29 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

English-born Ghanaian international, Callum Hudson-Odoi is reportedly on his way out of Chelsea after indications from Thomas Tuchel and his technical team that he won't play a big part in their upcoming season.

According to Rahman Osman, a Ghanaian journalist based in the UK, Leicester City are preparing a bid for the 21-year-old winger.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi likely to leave Chelsea this summer. Nothing concrete yet but he's just not seen as the same player by Thomas Tuchel and his staff. Crucial weeks ahead, not helped by injuries and his weight at this age of preseason."

"More like Tuchel not really placing him high on the players he is counting on at the moment. Interest quite minimal at the moment," Rahman Osman tweeted.

Hudson-Odoi has been with Chelsea through the developmental stages and was a member of the England U-17 team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in India in 2017.

