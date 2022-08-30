Callum Hudson-Odoi trains with Bayer Leverkusen for the first time

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com
English player of Ghanaian descent, Callum Hudson-Odoi, trained with Bayer Leverkusen after undergoing his medicals at the club earlier on Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Callum Hudson-Odoi completed his loan move to German Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen from Chelsea ahead of 2022/2023.
The player was spotted at the club’s training session in a Leverkusen training kit on the turf.
Callum Hudson-Odoi joined the German club after failing to command a regular spot in Thomas Tuchel's team, sitting out all of Chelsea's four games in the new season.
Since making his debut in the 2017/2018 season, Callum Hudson-Odoi has made 126 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 16 goals.
JNA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- Ghana assistant coach George Boateng meets new defender Tariq Lamptey
- Official: Callum Hudson-Odoi completes loan move to Bayer Leverkusen
- What Callum Hudson-Odoi said after joining Bayern Leverkusen on loan
- Athletic Club provide updates on Inaki Williams' injury
- 'Never give up' - Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah reacts to comeback win over Fulham
- Read all related articles