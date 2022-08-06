0
Menu
Sports

Callum Hudson-Odoi will continue to wear number 20 for 2022/23 season

Callum Hudson Odoi1 610x400 Callum Hudson-Odoi, is an English born with a Ghanaian heritage

Sat, 6 Aug 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi has decided to wear shirt number 20 for the 2022/23 season after Chelsea announced their players' jersey numbers.

Chelsea opens the season on Saturday, August 6, 2022, with an away match against Everton.

On 20 December 2017, Hudson-Odoi first appeared in Chelsea's matchday squad in their EFL Cup tie against AFC Bournemouth, remaining as an unused substitute in the 2–1 victory.

Hudson-Odoi made his first-team debut in the FA Cup match against Newcastle United in January 2018.

His Premier League debut came as a substitute on 31 January in a 3–0 home loss to Bournemouth.

The winger gave an assist in Chelsea's preseason-friendly win against Udinese on July 29th.

The 21-year-old made 15 appearances for Chelsea last season, he scored one goal and assisted two.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why make Ghana Card the only means of identification? - Afari Gyan
Former Presidential Staffer slams Akufo-Addo
I’m amazed by the kindness of Ghanaians – William Haun
Social media users call out Pastor Azuka over unusual practices at his church
Nigerian ‘sakawa kingpin’ wanted by Interpol - EOCO uncovers
NPP's Harona Esseku dies at age 88
Rev. Steve Wengam elected as Gen. Sup. of Assemblies of God Church
Only Jesus can tell whether he is happy with my work – Ofori-Atta
P.H.D: The 3 principles Ken Agyapong will use in 2024 as president
Bernard Avle loses wife
Related Articles: