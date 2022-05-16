Calvin Conteh, Moritz Kwarteng on target for FC Magdeburg in big win against Osnabruck

Calvin Tetteh skips past an opponent

The Ghanaian duo of Calvin Conteh and Moritz Kwarteng displayed their goalscoring prowess on Saturday to help FC Magdeburg to thrash Vfl Osnabruck 5-1.

Both players were named in the starting eleven of their team when the side locked horns with the matchday 36 opponent of the 3. Liga in Germany.



On the matchday, Vfl Osnabruck took the lead after just five minutes into the first half when Sebastien Klaas found the back of the net.



Unfortunately, the lead will only last three minutes. Talented Ghanaian winger Sirlord Calvin Conteh equalised in the 8th minute to restore parity for the visitors.



While there will be no additional goals in the first 45 minutes, FC Magdeburg resumed from recess to cause havoc.

Goals from Jason Ceka and Henry Roric before the hour mark gave the visitors a huge advantage before a strike from Ghanaian forward Moritz Kwarteng killed the game.



Late in the contest, Leon Bell Bell put the icing on the cake for FC Magdeburg to see the team winning 5-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.







