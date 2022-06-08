0
Cameron Antwi released by Blackpool

Cameron Antwi.jpeg Cameron Antwi, English-born Ghanaian midfielder

Wed, 8 Jun 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian midfielder Cameron Antwi has been released by Blackpool FC.

Antwi will be free to leave the Championship club when his contract expires on June 30.

He is one of eight players released by the club after failing to secure Premier League football last season.

Antwi, 20, appeared in just eight games in the 2021-22 campaign which concluded last month.

He has been with Blackpool since 2018, when he joined their U18 team. Antwi was promoted to the first team two years later and was given a one-year extension in June of last year after going on loan twice.

However, he has failed to live up to expectations and has been given the opportunity to find a new home where he can rediscover himself and become the star he desires.

