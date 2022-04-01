Cameroon drawn against record holders Brazil, Serbia and Switzerland

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon

2021 Africa Cup of Nations host Cameroon have been drawn against record winners Brazil and two European sides Serbia and Switzerland in Group G after Friday's draw of the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

The Indomitable Lions will be seeking to sneak into the Group stage for the first time in 1990.



The former African champions, making their eighth appearance at the global tournament will also square off against Serbia and Switzerland.



Due to Qatar's intense summer heat, this World Cup will be held from late November to mid-December, making it the first tournament not to be held in May, June, or July; it is to be played in a reduced timeframe of around 28 days.

It is scheduled to take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022 across five cities.



This will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Arab world and it will be the second World Cup held entirely in Asia after the 2002 edition was held in South Korea and Japan.