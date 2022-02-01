Cameroon striker Etouga eyes winning GPL title with Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko striker, Frank Mbella Etouga

Inform Asante Kotoko striker, Frank Mbella Etouga has promised to continue working hard to help his side win the Ghana Premier League this season.



Since joining the Porcupine Warriors the Cameroonian import has enjoyed an amazing start helping the team to stay top of the league table.



Etouga has scored 8 goals in 10 league games and is in contention to win the top scorers award.

The striker scored two goals against Great Olympics in matchday 15 of the league and also won MVP Award.



In a post-match interview conducted through a translator, Etouga promised to continue working hard to assist Kotoko to achieve its goal of winning the GPL.



“It’s our first objective so surely we will win the league,” Etouga said when asked about his targets for the season.



With 33 points from their first 14 games, Asante Kotoko now leads the standings with a game in hand against Hearts of Oak.