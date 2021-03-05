Cameroon students go show COVID-19 negative test before deh enta school

All secondary school pikin dem go get for show dia Covid-19 negative test before deh enta school compound.

For seka de increase for Covid-19 cases, we wan screen students and staff for secondary schools and teacher training schools for de whole kontri", Cameroon Secondary Education Minister write.



Nalova Lyonga explain say na for reduce contamination and make school no stop dis 2020/2021 year.



For February 25, Cameroon bi get 2672 active cases, 228 for intensive care and 58 for oxygen. So far, Cameroon confirm 35, 714 cases wit 32, 594 recoveries. But for inside two months de number of cases hit ceiling, health Minister tok.



Last year, goment bi close schools wen Corona start, but wit dis second wave secondary education minister wan make all students show negative test before deh enta school

Di minister say deh go test students wit de help of ministry of health, but e no tok wen dis exercise wen e go end.



But e write: "From now, pass for enta school na Covid-19 negative test".



But minister nova tok how long deh go fit use de test results and how de process go waka.



Some kontri pipo di react say e no go bi easy for test all secondary schools for kontri, say three ministers ministers for basic education, secondary and higher education for meet see how tins fit work and not only secondary education.